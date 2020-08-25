Cricket fans are counting days as MS Dhoni is set to come back on the cricket field after a long halt. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket, was last seen in the 2019 World Cup. However, the opening match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on September 19 will mark his return. Recently, the official Twitter account of CSK shared a cheerful picture of the talismanic wicket-keeper batsman with the caption: "The smile we can't wait to see." Fans were nothing but delighted seeing the latest click of Dhoni as the comment section of the post got filled in no time. MS Dhoni Shows Another Glimpse of His Selfless Nature, Gives Away Business Class Seat to CSK Team Director.

From the salt & pepper look to trimmed hairstyle, many looks of the two-time World Cup-winning captain came out during the Coronavirus-induced break. In CSK's latest picture, however, the legendary cricketer is looking stylish as ever as his beard and hair are perfectly in shape. Most importantly, the smiling picture depicts Dhoni's great frame of mind. Hence, one can expect to see his blitzes in the gala tournament. Meanwhile, let's look at the snap shared by CSK. MS Dhoni’s Brilliant Six in CSK Training Prompts Whistle Celebration From Suresh Raina.

View Pic:

The smile we can't wait to see! #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/7VPT9LTz15 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 24, 2020

Is It?

He is looking more handsome 🤧 — PRI🔥🔥🤟🤟💣💣 (@Pri_Naaz) August 25, 2020

Comeback After Long Time!!

Love you so much maahi missing your #smile. Very exited to see you on the @ground after a long period.#MSDIAN Lover. — MSDian forever. (@AkshayP84237022) August 25, 2020

Best!!

Waiting For Those Big Hits!!

Waiting with excitement to see once the roaring six of mahi@fc_msdhoni — Bittu K D (@BittuIFS) August 24, 2020

Some More!!

I seriously can't wait to see him on field yaar😔 — ツ (@befikraaaaa) August 24, 2020

Eagerly Waiting!!

Ys we all are waiting for Mahi way . Eagerly waiting for Mahi — ๖ۣۜℜi†ik 😎 (@ritik2201raj) August 24, 2020

As of now, Dhoni is spending the quarantine time after reaching Dubai alongside his CSK teammates. Nevertheless, the Yellow army are expected to resume their practise sessions in a couple of days. During the side's five-day conditioning camp in Chennai, many videos came out showcasing Dhoni smashing giant sixes which is certainly not a great piece for the bowlers. However, with the games being played in UAE, the star wicket-keeper and his team will have to tackle different challenges to clinch their fourth IPL title.

