Just days ahead of the IPL 2024 auction, Chetan Sakariya finds himself added to the list of bowlers with suspect action. The Saurashtra left-arm fast bowler is part of a list of seven players, who the BCCI have identified as having suspect bowling action and the Indian Cricket Board has sent out this information to all the franchises. Sakariya was released by Delhi Capitals earlier during the IPL retentions and is expected to fetch some bids at the IPL 2024 auction, which will be held on December 19 in Dubai. Sakariya has set a base price of Rs 50 lakh at the IPL 2024 auction. Chetan Sakariya, Indian Pacer, Gets Engaged Ahead of IPL 2024 Auction (See Post).

However, the pacer, who has represented Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, has been reported and not banned. The Saurashtra cricketer has played three international matches for India, with one of them being an ODI and the other two T20Is. He has picked up three wickets in these matches. In the IPL, Sakariya had a breakthrough year in 2021 when he played for Rajasthan Royals. In 14 matches, he took 14 wickets. He was then signed up by Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2022 auction and he played three matches for them that year, picking up as many wickets. In IPL 2023, he represented Delhi Capitals in two matches and picked up two wickets. However, he has been sidelined due to injury and has not competed in the domestic season so far. On Which Channel IPL 2024 Auction Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch Indian Premier League T20 Player's Bidding Event Live Streaming Online?

Apart from Sakariya, the list also features names like Vidarbha's Saurabh Dubey, Kerala's Rohan Kunnummal and Salman Nizar, Gujarat's Chirag Gandhi and Himachal Pradesh's Arpit Guleria among others. Not very long ago, the 25-year-old tied the knot with fiancee Meghna Jambucha.

