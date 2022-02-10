Ajinkya Rahane is someone who is renowned for not speaking much. But this time the story is quite different. While many pundits and fans have said that Ajinkya Rahane is nearing his career end, here's a controversial statement by the Indian cricketer that was left all his fans wondering about who did he exactly take a pot shot at. In an interview at Backstage with Boria, Ajinkya Rahane made a statement that could brew yet another controversy. The Indian batsman who led the team during the India tour of Australia in 2021 spoke elaborately about how others walked away with the credit for his decision during the series. 'Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara Are India's Best Middle-order Players', Says KL Rahul.

He elucidated that the people are well aware of his contribution in Australia and then came a cryptic shot by Rahane. "I know what I've done in Australia series and that's not my nature to go out there and take credits. Yes, there were a few decisions that I had taken, but someone else took the credit. Important was for me to win the series," he said. As one may recall India suffered a humiliating defeat at Adelaide in the first test. He scored a century and helped India win the second one at Melbourne.

As India entered the third match, the series stood on 1-1. The third game at Sydney ended with a draw and then India fourth their way back to win the series. More than half of the team was injured and Virat Kohli was unavailable after the first Test. His feat was applauded by the pundits and fans back then.

