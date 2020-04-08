Ajinkya Rahane Reveals His Quarantine Schedule Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (View Tweet)

Ajinkya Rahane (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

With the COVID-19 pandemic putting many sporting events to a halt, several athletes are not able to showcase their on-field blitzes. In this meantime, these sportspersons became more active on social media than usual and are interacting with their fans. India’s Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane also joined the bandwagon and organized a Q/A session on Twitter. During this, the right-handed batsman answered many queries of his curious fans. One Twitter also asked Rahane his schedule while in quarantine and the 31-year old didn’t take long in giving the answer. Ajinkya Rahane Picks Lord’s Century and 79 Against South Africa at MCG As His Two Favourite Knocks.

He revealed that he starts his at 5 am. Reading books and working out are also parts of the cricketer’s schedule. Rahane also said that he helps his wife Radhika in household activities along with plays with his daughter Aarya. The number-nine ranked Test batsman also video-calls his parents at least once in a day and he also tries his hand in the kitchen sometimes.

View Tweet:

Wake up at 5, read, workout , help Radhika, play with Aarya , video call with parents, cook sometimes, eat and repeat https://t.co/zPOAeJw8Mf — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) April 7, 2020

During the course of the chat session, Rahane also revealed that Tennis is his favourite sports besides cricket and he also loves to watch Swiss legend Roger Federer in action. On being asked about his favourite knocks, Rahane picked his innings of 79 runs against South Africa in 2015 World Cup alongside his Test century at Lord’s against England.

Rahane’s next assignment was scheduled to get underway with the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 where he would play for Delhi Capitals. However, the gala T20 tournament has been postponed at least till April 15 and if reports are to be believed, the gala T20 tournament is set to get called off.