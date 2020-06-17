Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Alan Jones, Glamorgan Legend, Gets His England Test Cap Back 50 Years After Debut

Cricket Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2020 05:58 PM IST
Alan Jones (Photo Credits: Twitter/ ECB)

‘What Goes Back Comes Around,’ the famous saying is certainly apt for Former England and Glamorgan batsman Alan Jones. On Wednesday (June 17, 2020), Jones received back his England Test cap, exactly 50 years to the day since he made his only appearance for England against Rest of the World XI in 1970. Making his Test debut, Jones received the prestigious England cap in the series. Later, however, the matches played in the series were downgraded from Test to the First-Class status by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Nevertheless, after 50 years, ECB awarded Jones with cap number 696 through a virtual ceremony. Rustom 'Russi’ Sorabji Cooper Becomes English County Club Middlesex’s Oldest First-Class Cricketer.

As per the official website to Glamorgan County club, England Cricket Board (ECB) chairman Colin Graves, on a video call, honoured Jones with England Cap in the presence of England Test captain Joe Root, Glamorgan CEO Hugh Morris and Jones’s county teammate, Tony Lewis.

ECB's Tweet:

Jones, who was an opener, is regarded as one of the best batsmen to play County cricket. The right-handed batsman had a solid defence and his knack of playing big knocks gave nightmares to many bowling line-ups. In fact, the former cricketer holds the record of scoring most runs (36,049) in first-class cricket without playing in an official Test match.

He played a crucial role in guiding Glamorgan to the title in 1969 and was also named among Wisden’s five Cricketers of the Year in 1978. After bringing down curtains to his 26-year-old career, Jones continued to serve Glamorgan as a coach. Well, that wasn’t it. In 2016, the former cricketer was named the president of Glamorgan County Club. He served at that position till 2019.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 05:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

