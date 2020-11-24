Veteran Indian leg-spinner Amit Mishra turns 38 on Tuesday (November 24), and wishes are pouring in for him from all around the world. Hailing from Delhi, Mishra is arguably the most unlucky Indian cricketer ever as he couldn’t get regular chances despite performing consistently. The attacking leg-spinner can turn the ball a long way, and his ability to read batsmen’s mind makes him even more lethal. Although he might leak runs at times, his wicket-taking abilities make the things even. Mishra is currently the part of Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Amit Mishra Bids Farewell to Delhi Capitals Teammates With Emotional Speech.

Owing to some stellar performances in the domestic circuit, Mishra made his ODI debut way back in April 2003 against South Africa. With Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh being at their prime, the then youngster didn’t get regular chances. Five years later, however, Mishra made his Test debut, and he immediately made a mark with a five-wicket haul against the mighty Australian batting line-up. Many even touted him to be Kumble’s successor, but for some reasons, he never was able to cement his place in the team. He although did a staggering job in the limited opportunities which he got. As the leggie turns a year older, let’s learn some quick facts about him. Amit Mishra Becomes First Indian Bowler to Take 150 Wickets in IPL.

Amit Mishra was born on November 24, 1982, in Delhi. The leg-spinner claimed a five-for against Australia on his ODI debut in 2008. Amit Mishra has picked 5-wicket hauls against New Zealand and Zimbabwe in ODIs. He claimed 18 wickets in five matches against Zimbabwe in 2013, joint-most for any bowler in a bilateral series. Mishra is the only player to take three hat-tricks in IPL history. With 160 wickets, he is the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL. The leggie is decent with the bat as well. He has mustered 648 runs from 21 Test matches including four fifties. He scored a double century against Karnataka in Ranji Trophy 2012-13.

Meanwhile, the leg-spinner could only play only three matches in recently-concluded IPL 2020 due to a finger injury. Ageing 38, the star bowler is indeed in the fag end of his career, and it will be interesting to see how far he’ll go.

