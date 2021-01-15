Arjun Tendulkar who was picked up after not making to the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy 2021 squad has debuted in the senior team. As Mumbai takes on Haryana in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Arjun Tendulkar makes a debut in the senior team. The match is being held at the Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra in Mumbai. Arjun Tendulkar got run-out on zero while Mumbai batted first. Mumbai scored 143 runs in the first innings and the team got all out. Yashasv Jaiswal scored 27 runs from 16 balls. After his departure, Aditya Tare made way to the pavilion on the score of eight. Arjun Tendulkar Named in Squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Picked in Mumbai's Senior Team for the First Time.

Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad and Shivam Dubey got out, scoring a duck. Talking about the second innings, Chaitanya Bishnoi and Arun Chaprana were the ones who got out on 4 and 19. Arjun Tendulkar got rid of Chaitanya Bishnoi and at the time of writing the story, Haryana is cruising to a win as they had lost only a couple of wickets and they had scored 60 runs.

Here's an update:

Arjun Tendulkar didn't get a chance to bat in his first match for Mumbai in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Haryana. Mumbai bowled out for 143 in 19.3 overs. Arjun Tendulkar to bowl now. Mind you he is a left arm fast medium bowler. pic.twitter.com/3gAMrZthvw — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) January 15, 2021

Mumbai has had a tough time in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 despite having stalwarts like Suryakumar Yadav, Aditya Tare and many others. They are placed at the bottom of the Group E table with no wins.

