Arsenal will continue their Premier League 2024-25 campaign against Tottenham Hotspur. Arsenal has suffered a crushing loss against Manchester United in the FA Cup 2024-25 in the penalty shootout. The match ended 1-1 in full time and Kai Havertz's penalty got saved in the shootout. After losing a solid chance for a trophy, Arsenal will be back in the Premier League as they will take on Tottenham Hotspur looking to keep their unbeaten home record this season intact. Although, a defeat in the derby could see them sit nine points below Liverpool having played a game more depending on how the Reds fare at Nottingham Forest. Sevilla Footballer Kike Salas Arrested on Suspicion Of Illegal Bet-Fixing.

Tottenham Hotspur are at the 13th position in the league table with only 24 points from 20 matches. Spurs have only taken one point from the last 12 on offer in the Premier League 2024-25. Ange Postecoglou's team has been one of the better offensive teams in the league scoring a total of 42 goals but they have failed to collectively defend their goal as they have conceded 30 goals. There has been questions on Posecoglou's future in the position and a loss in the derby can be the deciding factor for him. It is a match of high stakes for both teams and fans looking to get the predicted playing XI of both teams can get the entire information here.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Lineups and Predicted Playing XI for Premier League 2024-25

Gabriel Jesus suffered a knee injury during the FA Cup 2024-25 match and is ruled out of the derby. Bukayo Saka is also out. Ricardo Calafiori is in serious doubt after missing the Manchester United match due to muscular injury. As for Postecoglou's men, Destiny Udogie, Ben Davies, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and Rodrigo Bentancur are ruled out of the match. Timo Werner will also miss the match after suffering an injury in the FA Cup. Ex-Liverpool Goalkeeper Loris Karius Tries To Reboot Career at Struggling FC Schalke.

Arsenal Probable Playing XI: David Raya, Jurien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney, Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, Declan Rice, Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard

Tottenham Hotspur Probable Playing XI: Antonin Kinsky, Pedro Porro, Demarai Gray, Radu Dragusin, Djed Spence, Lucas Bergvall, Pepe Matar Sarr, James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Dominic Solanke, Heung-Min Son

