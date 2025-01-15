In La Liga’s crackdown on betting and fixing, Spanish police have arrested Sevilla defender Kike Salas on suspicion of illegal bet fixing. The player is said to be investigated for intentionally trying be get booked by referees. Salas received 10 yellow cards last season including seven in the last eight games. According to Spanish news agency EFE, police investigators suspect that Salas intentionally tried to be booked by referees to favor bets made by family members and friends in Spain. As per the report, Sevilla FC mentioned that it is was aware of the detention and was monitoring the situation closely. Along with Salas two other personnel are detained. La Liga 2024–25: Real Sociedad Records Sixth Consecutive Home Clean Sheet in 1–0 Win Over Villarreal.

Kike Salas Arrested on Suspicion Of Illegal Bet-Fixing

Kike Salas has been arrested on suspicion of illegal bet-fixing. (El Confidencial) #SevillaFC #Lazio pic.twitter.com/sW5vc915Vf — Football España (@footballespana_) January 14, 2025

