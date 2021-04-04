Megan Schutt’s 4/32 and a composed 53 not-out from Ashleigh Gardner powered Australia women to a record-breaking six-wicket win over New Zealand women in the first of the three-ODI series. The victory was Australia women’s 22nd consecutive win in ODIs and helped them surpass the 21 successive ODI wins mark set by Ricky Ponting-captained men’s team in 2003. Australia women have now set the record for the biggest winning streak in ODIs after winning 22 ODI matches on the run eclipsing the record of their men’s team. IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals Captain Sanju Samson Says ‘My First Memory of Kumar Sangakkara Is Definitely His Cover Drive’.

Ponting’s Australia set the record of 21 consecutive ODI match wins between January 11 and May 24 in 2003. The women’s Australian cricket team have now gone unbeaten in ODIs from March 12, 2018, to April 4, 2021. Their 22-match winning streak started with an eight-wicket win over Indian women in Vadodara almost three years ago. They have since won seven consecutive ODI series (21 matches) and now beat New Zealand women to set the record. Interestingly, Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Rachael Haynes and Ashleigh Gardner have appeared in all of those 22 matches. Axar Patel To Miss Start of IPL 2021: Here Are Players Who Could Replace the Delhi Capitals All-Rounder in Playing XI.

Ashleigh Gardner Finishes Off in Style to Set a New ODI Winning Record

Oh yes Ash! She seals a history-making victory with a big six #NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/4stYdlNG0s — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) April 4, 2021

World Record for Most Consecutive ODI Wins

In the course of setting a world record, Australia women have clean-swept India, Pakistan, England, West Indies, Sri Lanka and New Zealand. They have beaten New Zealand in consecutive ODI series both by 3-0 margins and are en route to a third successive ODI series win over the White Ferns.

Meg Lanning's Australia Set Record Winning Streak in ODIs

Australia's world record ODI winning streak from March 12, 2018 to today: vs India 3-0 vs Pakistan 3-0 vs New Zealand 3-0 vs England 3-0 vs West Indies 3-0 vs Sri Lanka 3-0 vs New Zealand 3-0 vs New Zealand 1-0@AusWomenCricket | #NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/rcF3ta7Eyl — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) April 4, 2021

Set a target of 213 to win, Australia chased it down in 38.3 overs with Healy, Ellyse Perry and Gardner hitting half-centuries. Opener Healy top-scored for Australia women with a 65 from 68 balls while Perry hit 56 and Gardner finished unbeaten on 53 from 41 deliveries and ended the game in style with a six off Amelia Kerr. Earlier Schutt rattled the New Zealand batting order with four wickets for just 32 runs. She was well complemented by Nicola Carey, who took 3/34 to bundle New Zealand Women 212 after opting to field first.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2021 12:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).