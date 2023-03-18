Bangladesh will face Ireland in a three-match ODI series, the first of which starts today, March 18 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, starting at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Tamim Iqbal and his side lost their last ODI assignment 2-1 against the reigning world champions. But a historic T20I series sweep over England will give them a lot of confidence, as they hope to start the series on a high. Ireland, on the other hand, are yet to win an ODI series against Bangladesh and this time, things are not going to get any easier. Both teams have a lot of top players and match winners in their ranks, who have the ability to turn the match. Wasim Jaffer Teases Michael Vaughan After England Suffer 3–0 Whitewash in T20I Series Against Bangladesh.

Paul Stirling, the veteran Irish opener, will look forward to lead Ireland’s charge with the bat in hand alongside skipper Andrew Balbirnie and also the exciting talent in the form of Harry Tector. George Dockrell’s spin bowling will be key to determining Ireland’s fate in this series. For Bangladesh, skipper Tamim Iqbal will aim to have a good show with the bat in this series. In-form players like Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz will be the ones to watch out for.

When Is BAN vs IRE 1st ODI 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The BAN vs IRE First ODI 2023 will be played at Sylhet International Stadium on March 18. The match's starting time will be 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 1:00 pm IST. Virat Kohli Does Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Sleep Celebration' While Celebrating Wicket During IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2023 (See Viral Pic)

Where To Watch Live Telecast of BAN vs IRE 1st ODI 2023?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch live telecast of this match in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Meanwhile, for the online streaming details, read below. In Bangladesh, the BAN vs IRE 1st ODI will be telecast live on Gazi TV and T-Sports.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of BAN vs IRE 1st ODI 2023?

FanCode will provide the Live Streaming of Ireland vs Bangladesh ODI Series 2023 in India. Fans can watch the Live Streaming of Ireland vs Bangladesh first ODI 2023 on the FanCode app or website (with a subscription). In Bangladesh, the online BAN vs IRE 1st ODI live streaming is available on Rabbithole.

