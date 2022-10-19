Bangladesh and South Africa look to fine-tune their teams as they face off against each other in w warm-up game ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022. The clash will be played at the Allan Birder Field in Brisbane on October 19, 2022 (Wednesday) as the teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Bangladesh vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up game, scroll down below for details. Sachin Tendulkar 'Defends' Deepti Sharma for 'Mankad' Run-Out, Says It's a Rule Now.

South Africa will be playing their first warm-up game ahead of the T20 World Cup and are coming into it after a series defeat against India. The Proteas will be looking to register a win. Meanwhile, Bangladesh suffered a heavy loss to Afghanistan in their practice game and will be hoping for a better performance this time around.

When is Bangladesh vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-Up Match?

The Bangladesh vs South Africa practice match ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 will be played at The Allan Border Field in Brisbane on October 19, 2022 (Wednesday). The BAN vs SA practice match has a start time of 01:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Bangladesh vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-Up Match on TV?

Star Sports, the official broadcast partner of the T20 World Cup 2022 in India, would provide live telecast of this match on TV. However, fans in India will not be able to watch the Bangladesh vs South Africa practice match live their TV sets.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Bangladesh vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-Up Match Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the OTT platform for Star Network, would be providing live streaming of the Bangladesh vs South Africa warm-up match. Fans interested in watching live streaming of this game, can do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app but at the cost of a nominal subscription fee.

