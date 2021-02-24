Cricket fans can't keep calm as India and England are crossing swords in a Pink-Ball Test at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, the world's largest cricket stadium. Ahead of the much-awaited encounter, the colossal Motera Stadium was renamed as the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium. Indian President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the venue, which will host the 3rd and the 4th Test between India and England. Over the past few days, players of both teams have been sharing several stunning pictures of the incredible stadium, leaving the fans in awe. On the eve of the game, the official Twitter handle of BCCI also shared some pics of the venue, which are nothing short of breathtaking. India vs England Day-Night Test 2021: Sourav Ganguly Feels Hosts Are Favourites to Win Match.

The Stadium was origianly built in 1982, and the quarter-final between India and Australia in the 2011 World Cup is one of the famous games played here. Moreover, this venue also saw Sunil Gavaskar became the first batsman to reach 10,000 Test runs and Kapil Dev overtaking New Zealand great Richard Hadlee's tally of most Test wickets. However, the previously-known Motera Stadium underwent reconstruction in 2017, and after three years and over INR 700 crore of expenditure, we got the largest cricket venue of the world, having a seating capacity of over 1,10,000 spectators. Meanwhile, let's look at the pics of the stadium shared by BCCI. Motera Cricket Stadium Renamed as 'Narendra Modi Stadium’, Inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind in Ahmedabad.

View Pics!!

Notably, stakes are incredibly high in this contest as the winner would take an unassailable 2-1 lead. Moreover, the loser will be out of the ICC World Test Championship final race. Hence, both sides must leave no stones unturned to get the favourable result. Although the pink ball is known to favour the fast bowlers, the dry surface of Ahmedabad is expected to assist the spinners.

