The Indian team has reached Australia for the T20I, Test and ODI Series which starts from November 27, 2020. Now, ahead of the Test series, Cheteshwar Pujara has hit the nets and the BCCI shared a video of the same. At the same time, they shared an interesting caption where they have fired a warning to the Aussies. The BCCI asked the bowlers to prepare for the long workout with the kind of a form Cheteshwar Pujara is in. Prior to this, the BCCI shared a video of the players like Sanju Samson, Mohammad Shami where they were seen sweating it out in the nets. Australia Jumps Past India to Claim the Top Spot on the ICC World Test Championship, Check Updated Points Tally.

The team India will play their first game against Australia on November 27, 2020, in the first ODI which will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The second ODI will be played on November 29, 2020, and the match will be held at the same venue. The Manuka Oval will be hosting the third ODI game. Now, let's have a look at the video shared by BCCI on social media.

The wait is over. @cheteshwar1 is back in the nets and is back to doing what he loves the most. Bowlers be prepared for a long workout. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/uAKEBE9PQf — BCCI (@BCCI) November 19, 2020

The teams will be playing four Test matches against Australia. The first test between India and Australia will be played on December 17 and will end on December 19. The match will be played at the Adelaide Oval. The second game will be played on December 26. The third match is will be played in January 2021 and the last test game will be played on January 15, 2020.

