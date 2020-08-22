CPL T20 2020 Match 8 Live Streaming Online: The eighth match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 will see a battle between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Jamaica Tallawahs. The encounter will take place at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on August 23 (Sunday). Both the sides have made a similar start to the tournament and will like to clinch the forthcoming game. After losing their first game against Trinbago Knight Riders, Warriors made a brilliant comeback against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and registered a three-wicket win. On other hand, the Tallawahs defeated St Lucia Zouks in their first game before losing to Trinbago Knight Riders. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, telecast and other details of GUY vs JAM match. GUY vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction in CPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team.

Shimron Hetmyer has been the guiding light of Guyana Amazon Warriors in the first two games. The southpaw scored half-centuries in both games and wouldn’t mind making it three in a row. Other than him, Keemo Paul has done well with the well. However, the likes of Nicholas Pooran and Ross Taylor haven’t fire in the tournament so far. CPL 2020 Team Squads: Complete Players List of All Franchises of Caribbean Premier League T20 Season 8.

Speaking of Tallawahs, swashbuckling all-rounders Andre Russell and Carlos Brathwaite haven’t performed to their potential so far and will like to go back to their prime. Nevertheless, Glenn Phillips and Asif Ali have shown good form in the first two matches. As the match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Jamaica Tallawahs takes a countdown, let’s look at the live streaming and other details of the match. Caribbean Premier League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Full Time Table of CPL 8 Fixtures With Match Timings in IST, Teams and Venue Details.

When and Where is CPL 2020 Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs T20 Match?

The seventh match of CPL T20 between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Jamaica Tallawahs will take place at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad on August 23, 2020. The match will start at 03:00 am as per IST, which means as per local time it will start at 5:30 pm.

On Which TV Channel in India CPL 2020 Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs T20 Match Will be Telecast?

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights of CPL 2020 in India. So, the CPL 2020 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports 2/HD. The CPL 2020 matches will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD as well with Hindi commentary.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of CPL 2020 Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs T20 Match?

Despite Star Sports holding the broadcast rights of CPL 2020 in India, its OTT platform Disney+Hotstar will not provide the live streaming online. Instead of it, FanCode will also offer live streaming online on its mobile app and website. Users will have to pay a nominal subscription fee to enjoy the live streaming online.

Squads:

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Chris Green(c), Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Ashmead Nedd, Jasdeep Singh, Kevin Sinclair, Kissoondath Magram

Jamaica Tallawahs: Chadwick Walton, Glenn Phillips(w), Nicholas Kirton, Rovman Powell(c), Asif Ali, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russell, Ramaal Lewis, Fidel Edwards, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nkrumah Bonner, Veerasammy Permaul, Jermaine Blackwood, Preston McSween, Oshane Thomas, Ryan Persaud

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 22, 2020 10:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).