St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders, CPL 2020 Live Streaming: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will take on league leaders Trinbago Knight Riders in match 29 of the Caribbean Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on September 6, 2020 (Sunday). Both teams find themselves on the opposite end of the points table. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL 2020 can scroll down below. SKN vs TKR Dream11 Team Prediction in CPL 2020.

The Knight Riders are the defending champions and have been the best team in the competition until now as they are still unbeaten after nine games into the season. Meanwhile, the Patriots have been very poor this year, losing seven of their nine matches and as a result, find themselves at the bottom of the team standings. CPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

When and Where is CPL 2020 St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders T20 Match?

The 29th match of CPL T20 between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Trinbago Knight Riders takes place at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. The match will begin at 07:30 pm (September 6) as per IST, which means as per local time it will start at 10:00 am (September 6).

On Which TV Channel in India CPL 2020 St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders T20 Match Will be Telecast?

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights of CPL 2020 in India. So, the CPL 2020 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports 2/HD. The CPL 2020 matches will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD as well with Hindi commentary.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of CPL 2020 St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders T20 Match?

Despite Star Sports holding the broadcast rights of CPL 2020 in India, its OTT platform Disney+Hotstar will not provide the live streaming online. Instead of it, FanCode will also provide live streaming online on its mobile app and website. Users will have to pay a nominal subscription fee to enjoy the live streaming online.

