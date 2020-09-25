MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant will be in action when Delhi Capitals play Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 on September 25 (Friday). While one is an all-time great wicketkeeper-batsman, the other is seen as the right man to replace the World Cup-winning captain. MS Dhoni retired from international cricket this August but he hadn’t played an international for India since the 2019 World Cup disappointment and Rishabh Pant has since donned the wicket-keeper’s gloves in white-ball cricket for India. Both Dhoni and Pant will face each other in CSK vs DC Match in Indian Premier League season 13. CSK vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 7.

Chennai Super Kings have played two matches in IPL 2020 and have won and lost one each. Delhi Capitals beat Kings XI Punjab in the only match they have played so far this IPL season. Dhoni has, however, failed to turn up with the bat in both the matches while Rishabh Pant showed glimpses of rich form against Punjab although he was dismissed before he could attack the bowlers. Take a look at some tips and suggestions on which wicket-keeper to pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for the CSK vs DC IPL 2020 Match. CSK vs DC Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 7.

CSK vs DC Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick As Wicket-keeper: MS Dhoni or Rishabh Pant

Dhoni remained not out on zero in the first match and on 29 from 17 deliveries in the second match. Against Rajasthan Royals in the second game, CSK were chasing 217 to win. But Dhoni came to bat at no 7 when the game was almost lost for CSK. The former CSK captain later explained that he hadn’t batted for a long time and therefore needed to push himself lower down the order. Dhoni, however, showed glimpses of his former self with three successive sixes in the final over of the innings.

Pant, on the other, stitched an important half-century partnership with skipper Shreyas Iyer after the fall of three early wickets and steadied the ship for Delhi Capitals during the KXIP vs DC match in IPL 2020. Delhi were down to 13/3 after just four overs but Pant halted the collapse with a 73-run stand. He scored 31 off 29 deliveries with the help of four boundaries. Pant also came to bat in the super over and hit the winning runs to give Delhi Capitals a winning start in IPL 2020.

Fans should pick Pant ahead of Dhoni in their Dream11 fantasy team as Dhoni will once again come to bat lower down the order for CSK, which automatically lowers his chances of playing a high-scoring knock. Dhoni has been out of action for over a year and is slowing getting back into the groove. He suggested he will be batting at No 6 or 7 for some more matches before moving himself up the order. Pant, on the other, is settled at No 4 for Delhi Capitals and will be facing more deliveries.

