The match number 49 of the Indian Premier League will see high-flying Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on resurgent Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MA Chidambaram cricket stadium, Chennai, on April 6, 2022, Saturday. Chennai's IPL 2023 campaign seems to be well on the track as they look to reach the 2023 IPL playoffs. The yellow Army is currently placed in the third position in the points table with 11 points after securing five wins out of the 10 games. The MS Dhoni-led unit saw their last match getting cancelled due to rain. In the last match, Chennai bowlers did well to restrict Lucknow Super Giants to a paltry total of 125 with Moeen Ali (2-fer) coming good with the ball. However, rain intervened and both the teams had to share one point each. Mumbai Indians on the other hand are slowly coming back on track. The Rohit Sharma-led side recently secured their fifth win of the season when they defeated Punjab Kings at their own home ground and thus completing their revenge in process. The Punjab Kings side in their first meeting beat Mumbai at their den to surprise the home crowd. The five-time IPL champions are slowly making their ways towards securing their place in the top four as they look to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2021. The Mumbai side is currently placed sixth with 10 points after securing five wins out of the nine games played. In their last match, Mumbai triumphed over Punjab Kings. Batting first, Punjab posted a gigantic total of 214 after some brilliant knocks from Liam Livingstone (82) and Jitesh Sharma (49) helped the Shikhar Dhawan-led unit reached a challenging total. Chasing 215, Ishan Kishan (75) and Suryakumar Yadav (66) produced match-turning knocks as Mumbai chased down the target without too much hiccups.

Chennai Weather Report

Expected Weather at MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium during CSK vs MI IPL 2023 match. (Source: Accuweather)

The good news is that you can catch MS Dhoni and his teammates in action in tomorrow’s game. There is 20 per cent chance of rain with a few light showers and thunderstorms are likely. The weather forecast for the IPL match between CSK and MI is good with the temperature expected to be around 27-33 degrees Celsius.

MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch for the IPL game between Chennai and Mumbai is good for batting especially during the second innings as there will be assistance for the batsman for the entire duration of the match. The last match that happened here at this venue saw the chasing team successfully completing its mission as Punjab successfully chased down 200. An equivalent kind of surface is likely. Additionally, spinners will also get some kind of assistance from the surface in the later stages.

