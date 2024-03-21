Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is not only one of the successful teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history but the most consistent team as well. Out of 14 seasons CSK featured the MS Dhoni-led side has won five titles. CSK shares the record of most IPL title wins with Mumbai Indians (MI). However, Mumbai have played two extra seasons than Chennai. Meanwhile, CSK will be keen to make it six titles and move a step ahead of their rivals Mumbai. On Which TV Channel IPL 2024 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Indian Premier League Season 17 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

CSK comes into the IPL 2024 as defending champions and veteran Dhoni will be looking to repeat last season's performance. Even at 42, Dhoni continues to lead CSK with the same passion he showed from season one. This could well be Dhoni's last season and fans will be hoping to see 'Thala' lift the IPL trophy once again. At the auction table ahead of IPL 2024, CSK added Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman and Avanish Rao Aravelly to the squad. IPL 2024 Jerseys: See Pics of Kits To Be Worn by All 10 Teams in Indian Premier League Season 17

CSK Schedule for IPL 2024

Date Match Time (IST) Venue March 22 CSK vs RCB 08:00 PM MA Chidambaram Stadium March 26 CSK vs GT 07:30 PM MA Chidambaram Stadium March 31 DC vs CSK 07:30 PM ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium April 05 SRH vs CSK 07:30 PM Rajiv Gandhi Stadium

*Schedule for remaining matches to be updated once released

CSK Squad for IPL 2024

MS Dhoni (c), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly.

Last season, CSK finished second on the points table and qualified for the playoffs. The MS Dhoni-led side won just eight out of 14 matches and ended with 17 points. CSK defeated Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1 and then in the finals to lift the trophy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2024 06:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).