Dale Steyn Seeks Google’s Help to Edit ‘False’ Information on His Wikipedia Page, Fans Mock Him With Funny Replies (See Reactions)

Dale Steyn (Photo Credits: Instagram/Twitter)

South African speedster, Dale Steyn on Tuesday sought Google to help him edit a piece of information on Wikipedia, which he thought was ‘false’. Steyn, who last played for South Africa in March 2019, wrote on Twitter claiming that a Wikipedia page on his name carried some false information and urged Google to help him change it. The 36-year-old’s post set Twitter rolling with many curious fans asking the veteran pacer for the wrong information while others also clarified that Wikipedia is an independent community which is run by volunteer editors and Google has nothing to do with it. Many also informed Steyn that he also can edit the information on his own page. MS Dhoni Serves Panipuri to RP Singh and Piyush Chawla During His Maldives Vacation (Watch Video).

“Can anyone from @google help me change the information of me on your Wikipedia? A pretty serious point of information is false and I’d love to have it changed,” wrote Steyn on his official Twitter page.

Dale Steyn Seeks Google's Help

Can anyone from @google help me change the information of me on your Wikipedia? A pretty serious point of information is FALSE and I’d love to have it changed. — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) February 4, 2020

The Protea quick, however, stopped short from revealing the exact piece of information he thought was false leaving it to fans’ imagination, who were quick to respond to the cricketer. While some tried to find exactly what was wrong on Steyn’s page, others had fun at the fast bowler’s expense.

Google Has No Control Over Wikipedia

Google isn't in control of Wikipedia. It is a website created and maintained by users. Google just pulls in the information from there. Best way to get it fixed is to let your followers know what is wrong and they will update it. — Ben Kickert (@kickert) February 4, 2020

You Can Edit it Yourself Dale!!

You can edit it yourself Dale? I can change it..to the world best bowler ever if you like? — Gillian Price (@Gillian_Price) February 4, 2020

Does it Say James Anderson is Better?

Does it say Jimmy is better than you ? — Prithvi (@The_BeardMan_) February 4, 2020

They Have Found it

Is This the Line?

Maybe the Big Bash?

In the big bash maybe?? pic.twitter.com/4zL9XgeKJ2 — Prahasit (@prahasitb1) February 4, 2020

Meanwhile, Steyn recently in an interview said he was available for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia and will also be ready for the ODIs that follow. He is yet to play an international game for South Africa since March last year, missing the World Cup, the England series at home and also the India tour. He has earlier announced his retirement from Test cricket to focus on the shorter format.