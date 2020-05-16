David Warner Bats to Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Official Theme Song ‘Go Orange Army’ in Latest TikTok Video

David Warner (Photo Credits: Twitter)

David Warner has become quite a hit on Tiktok. With no cricket possible due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Australian opening batsman has taken to social media to entertain his fans and followers and has been doing that quite fantastically with each of his videos getting over a million views and also hitting the headlines. In a recent video, the 33-year-old can be seen shadow-practising batting at his home while wearing his Sunrisers Hyderabad gear. Interestingly, most of Warner’s videos on TikTok has him wearing the SRH jersey from the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise and this is no different. ‘You’ve Officially Lost It’: Mitchell Johnson Hilariously Trolls David Warner Over the Australian Opener’s Latest TikTok Video.

In the video, Warner can be seen shadow practising batting at home with Sunrisers Hyderabad’s theme music playing in the background. Warner is also wearing the SRH jersey and every time he plays a shot, the franchise’s logo flashed on the screen. Warner also does his iconic century jump before the Sunrisers logo hits the screen. David Warner, Wife Candice and Daughters Engage in Unique Home ‘Car Race’ in Latest TikTok Video.

David Warner bats to Sunrisers Hyderabad's Theme Song

Meanwhile, Warner has been keeping himself busy with regular videos on TikTok and on his Instagram page. From grooving to Allu Arjun’s Ramuloo Ramulaa to dancing to Tamil & Telugu music and also producing music using wine glass and other kitchen utensils, Warner has pulled off all in his latest tryst with TikTok. He also included his wife Candice Warner and daughters in the fun and the family can be seen indulging in some funny activities like dancing or car-racing at their house.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Gets Emotional With Warner's Video

Under normal circumstances, Warner would have been leading the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020. But the tournament, which was scheduled to begin on March 29, has been suspended indefinitely due to the COVID-9 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown in India. Warner was appointed the SRH captain after serving a year suspension for his role in the ball-tampering scandal and would have taken over the reins from Kane Williamson, who led the team last season. Warner led the team to their maiden IPL title in 2016.