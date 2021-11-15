Having won the T20 World Cup 2021 against New Zealand on Sunday, Australia has garnered a plenty of wishes from people over the world. But David Warner's wife Candice has a different message for the critics who slammed the Aussie opener for his inclusion in Australian T20 World Cup 2021 squad. She took to social media to congratulate her husband while calling out those who called him 'too slow and old'.

Check Out Candice Warner's Message for Husband Who Lead Team to T20 WC 2021 Title:

Out of form, too old and slow! 😳🤣 congratulations @davidwarner31 pic.twitter.com/Ljf25miQiM — Candice Warner (@CandiceWarner31) November 14, 2021

