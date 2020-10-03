The Delhi Capitals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE. The 16th match of the Dream11 IPL 2020 will have Shreyas Iyer’s men locking horns with Dinesh Karthik’s team. In this article, we shall bring to you the seven things you need to know about the match, but before that let’s have a look at the previous results of both teams. Delhi Capitals had lost their last game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 15 runs. Whereas Dinesh Karthik and men had lost their won their last game against the in-form Rajasthan Royals. Which means both teams will leave no stone unturned to win their game. Now, let’s have a look at the seven things you need to know about the mouth-water tie. KKR vs DC, IPL 2020 16th Match Preview: On Equal Points, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals Bid to Outdo Each Other.

DC vs KKR Head-to-Head:

The two teams have come across each other on 23 occasions. Delhi Capitals have won 10 games whereas 13 matches are won by the Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla owned franchise

DC vs KKR Key Players

Shreyas Iyer and Prithi Shaw would surely be the two players to watch out for from DC. Nitish Rana and Andre Russell could steal the show from Kolkata Knight Riders.

DC vs KKR Mini-Battles

Shreyas Iyer vs Kamlesh Nagarkot and Prithvi Shaw vs Pat Cummins could be the interesting clashes we will get to see during the course of the DC vs KKR match.

DC vs KKR, IPL 2020 Match 16 Venue

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE will host the IPL 2020 match 10 between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders

DC vs KKR Match Timings

The Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020 match 10 will start at 07:30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 07:00 pm. As per local time, the match will begin at 06:00 pm.

DC vs KKR Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of IPL 2020 and will provide the live telecast of the T20 league across its channels. Online live streaming of IPL 2020 will be available on Star’s OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on its mobile app and website.

DC vs KKR Likely Playing XIs

DC Probable Playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer(C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, R Ashwin/Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma and Kagiso Rabada

KKR Probable Playing 11: Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (C&WK), Andre Russell, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarty, Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Mavi.

