Delhi Capitals (DC) will square off against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 2. The game will be held on September 20, 2020, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Both teams comprise of amazing talents from batting and bowling department. Also, DC and KXIP have world-class cricketers as their head coach. DC has Ricky Ponting as their head coach, while KXIP will first time be guided by Anil Kumble. Punjab side has a new captain, new coach and they hope to create an impact in IPL season 13, as last year they did not have a great run finishing at the sixth position. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for key players to watch out for in DC vs KXIP Dream11 IPL 2020 match 2. DC vs KXIP Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 2.

If we consider the last five encounters between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab, the latter leads by 4-1. Also, in head to head records between KXIP and DC, Punjab has won 14 games out of 24. Both teams haven't lifted the IPL trophy yet. Delhi Capitals made it to the playoffs and finished at the third position in IPL 2019. Now let us take a look at players to watch out for in the upcoming DC vs KXIP IPL 2020 match. Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of the IPL 2020 Match No 2, Here Are Results of Last Five DC vs KXIP Matches.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer did a good job as captain in IPL 2019 and ever since he has taken a charge since the second half of IPL 2018, the team has been doing well. Iyer is a good striker and has played many match-winning knocks in IPL. The right-handed batsmen scored 463 runs from 16 games in IPL 2019 at a strike rate of 119.94. This included three half-centuries. Delhi side will indeed count on his inning in the upcoming encounter against Punjab. Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab, Dubai Weather, Pitch Report & Rain Forecast: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for DC vs KXIP IPL 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Shikhar Dhawan

The 'Gabbar' of Delhi Capitals returned to his home last year in IPL 2019 after a trade-off with Sunrisers Hyderabad. Shikhar Dhawan is one of the best batsmen in the T20 format and has led his respective franchise to victory on numerous occasions. Dhawan has scored more than 4500 runs in IPL and in the previous season, he made 521 runs from 16 games with the strike rate of 135.67. He is indeed a big threat to the opposition side.

KL Rahul

The skipper of KXIP has had a great time with the bat in IPL 2018 and 2019. KL Rahul has the ability to single-handedly win the matches for his side. The way he strikes the ball is a treat to watch. The wicket-keeper batsman scored 659 runs and 593 runs in IPL 2018 and 2019 respectively. KXIP will rely on his long-innings to make it to the playoffs of IPL 2020.

Kagiso Rabada

The Proteas pacer had an amazing IPL 2019 where he just fell one wicket short behind Imran Tahir to grab the purple cap. Kagiso Rabada leads the pace attack of Delhi side and his spell will play a crucial role in DC's fate in IPL 2020. In the previous season, Rabada bagged 25 wickets from 12 games with the best figure of 4/21.

Ravichandran Ashwin

Former KXIP skipper has been picked by DC side in IPL 2020. Ravichandran Ashwin inclusion in the team has given a competitive edge to Delhi's team considering his smart cricketing mind. In the upcoming game against KXIP, Ashwin will play a crucial role as he is aware of the weakness of Punjab's side. The right-arm off-spinner scalped 15 wickets in IPL 2019. His experience will definitely help Delhi camp throughout this season.

From Punjab's side Chris Gayle, Glen Maxwell and Mayank Agarwal will also play a key role in the upcoming game, while from Delhi's team Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant and Axar Pater also promise to perform well against KXIP in IPL 2020 match no 2. Stay tuned with LatestLY for more updates and news from IPL.

