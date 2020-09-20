Delhi Capitals will take on Kings XI Punjab in the match 2 of the Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium Dubai on September 20, 2020 (Sunday). Both teams have young Indian players as the skipper and will be looking to start the season on a positive note with a win. So before the team meet on the field, here is the Dubai weather and pitch report of the stadium. Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab Head-to-Head Record.

The last time IPL was played in UAE, Kings XI Punjab made it to the finals of the competition and the KL Rahul side will be hoping to go one better this time around meanwhile, Delhi Capitals also have similar ambitions. Both teams have some world-class players in their team and it could be a high scoring game at the Dubai International Stadium. DC vs KXIP Dream11 IPL 2020: Kagiso Rabada vs KL Rahul & Other Exciting Mini-Battles to Watch Out for in Indian Premier League Match 2.

Weather Report

Dubai Weather (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

The weather in Dubai is expected to be clear as expectedly there are no chances of rain to play spoilsport during the clash. The temperatures will be 30+ degree Celsius throughout the game, Such hot temperatures will surely test the stamina levels of all the players which could play an important role.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Dubai is much suited to the batsmen than that in Abu Dhabi and is expected to have a good grass covering. So seam bowlers will play a cruciual part at the start of the innings. Spin bowlers have had a traditionally good record at the ground and will once again be important in this game. The average first innings score on the ground of 144 but teams have gone past the 200-run mark on a couple of occasions.

Both teams are considered to be dark horses in the competition and will look to start the IPL 2020 campaign with a win. This will be the first time KL Rahul will start the competition as a team captain and will look to leave his mark. Similarly, Shreyas Iyer starts his second term as DC captain and is looking to make an impact as well.

