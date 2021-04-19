Last season’s finalists, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, will cross swords in match 13 of the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The exciting encounter takes place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday (April 20). Rohit Sharma’s men have fond memories from their last meeting against DC as they registered a comfortable five-wicket win in the IPL 2021 summit clash to lift their fifth title. While the Men in Blue & Gold would like to replicate their heroics, Delhi Capitals will have redemption in mind. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers, all-rounders for DC vs MI clash. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Although MI walked away with a comfortable win in last year’s final, the two sides have fared quite similarly in IPL 2021. With two wins in three outings, Rishabh Pant’s DC is holding second place in the points table while the defending champions are third. However, batting has been an issue for Mumbai this season, and the likes of Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, and Ishan Kishan need to get their mojo back. Their bowlers, however, have done a commendable job. Shikhar Dhawan Shines As Delhi Capitals Beat Punjab Kings By Six Wickets.

On the other hand, DC have done well in all departments, and they’ll like to get another win under their belt. While Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw and skipper Rishabh Pant have runs under their belt, Kagiso Rabada, R Ashwin and Chris Woakes have been impressive with the ball. Ahead of the game, let’s look at the ideal fantasy team.

DC vs MI, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – Rishabh Pant (DC) must be the lone wicket-keeper of your fantasy team.

DC vs MI, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Shikhar Dhawan (DC), Prithvi Shaw (DC), Suryakumar Yadav (MI) and Hardik Pandya (MI) must be the batsmen in your team.

DC vs MI, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Chris Woakes (DC) and Kieron Pollard (MI) and Krunal Pandya (MI) must be your all-rounders.

DC vs MI, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Kagiso Rabada (DC) and Rahul Chahar (MI) must be your bowlers.

DC vs MI, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Rishabh Pant (DC), Shikhar Dhawan (DC), Prithvi Shaw (DC), Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Hardik Pandya (MI), Chris Woakes (DC), Kieron Pollard (MI), Krunal Pandya (MI), Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Kagiso Rabada (DC), Rahul Chahar (MI)

Shikhar Dhawan (DC) should be the captain of your fantasy team while Jasprit Bumrah (MI) can take the vice-captain slot.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2021 01:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).