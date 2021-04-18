Delhi Capitals (198/4) defeated Punjab Kings (195/4) by six wickets to get back to winnings in match 11 of the Indian Premier League 2021. It was once again the batting of the Delhi franchise that got them over the line in yet another high-scoring encounter. With this win, Rishabh Pant’s team have joined Mumbai Indians as the only other team to win two of their opening three games and are just behind perfect RCB in the table. DC vs PBKS VIVO IPL 2021 Highlights.

It was once again the show from the opening duo of Punjab Kings as half-centuries from skipper KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal along with late cameos from Deepak Hooda and Shahrukh Khan got the team to a mammoth first innings score. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Delhi Capitals’ openers also responded to the target on the board, giving their team a brilliant start. But the star of the show was Shikhar Dhawan, who scored yet another half-century in the competition, just missing out on his maiden century of the season. So we bring you some of the stats from DC vs PBKS IPL 2021 clash.

# Shikhar Dhawan scored his 43rd IPL half-century.

# Shikhar Dhawan (45) is just behind David warner (53) for most 50+ scores in IPL

# KL Rahul registered his 23rd fifty in the Indian Premier League

# Mayank Agarwal scored his 8th Indian Premier League fifty.

Delhi Capitals, who now have got back to winning ways, will now look to continue that run when they face record champions Mumbai Indians, who themselves have won two games on the bounce. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings will look to bounce back from consecutive losses against Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are yet to win a game this season

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2021 11:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).