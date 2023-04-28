In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match number 40, Delhi Capitals host Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The DC vs SRH IPL 2023 match starts at 07:30 pm. This will be the eighth game of the season for both Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Meanwhile, you can check the tips and suggestions for DC vs SRH Dream11 prediction fantasy team below. DC vs SRH IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 40 in Delhi.

Both Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad are languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2023 points table. While SRH are at the ninth spot, DC find themselves struggling at the tenth spot. However, Delhi have managed to win their last two matches, while Hyderabad have lost three back-to-back matches. A defeat in this fixture will highly dent the team’s chances of making it to the IPL 2023 playoffs. DC vs SRH, Delhi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 Clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

DC vs SRH, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) can be our pick as a wicket-keeper for DC vs SRH fantasy team.

DC vs SRH, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - In batting heavy Dream11 fantasy team, we will pick David Warner (DC), Mayank Agarwal (SRH), Rahul Tripathi (SRH), Hary Brook (SRH) and Manish Pandey (DC) in our DC vs SRH Dream11 team.

DC vs SRH, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - For the DC vs SRH we will go with three all-rounders. Axar Patel (DC). Aiden Markram (SRH) and Mitchell Marsh (DC) can be picked in your DC vs SRH fantasy team.

DC vs SRH, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Anrich Nortje (DC) and Kuldeep Yadav (DC) can be the bowlers in your DC vs SRH Dream11 fantasy team.

DC vs SRH, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Henrich Klaasen (SRH), David Warner (DC), Mayank Agarwal (SRH), Rahul Tripathi (SRH), Hary Brook (SRH), Manish Pandey (DC), Axar Patel (DC). Aiden Markram (SRH), Mitchell Marsh (DC), Anrich Nortje (DC), Kuldeep Yadav (DC).

Axar Patel (DC) could be named as the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy Team DC vs SRH, whereas David Warner (DC) could be selected as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2023 11:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).