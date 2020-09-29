Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will square-off in the Match 11 of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The encounter takes place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 29 (Tuesday). Both the sides have made completely contrasting start to the tournament. With two wins from as many games, Shreyas Iyer’s DC are at the pinnacle of the team standings and will like to extend their winning streak. On the other hand, SRH are the only side to have not registered a single win in IPL 2020 and will be raring to open their account. DC vs SRH IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

Meanwhile, we are back with our Dream11 tips and predictions for DC vs SRH IPL 2020 match 11. Continue reading to find out who can be your best pick as captain and vice-captain while you select your Dream11 team. Selection of captain and vice-captain is an essential factor when it comes to winning in Dream11. Captain fetches you 2x points while for vice-captain you get 1.5x points and picking right captain and vice-captain while Dream11 team selection could make all the difference. DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020.

DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Kagiso Rabada

The South African speedster was critical to Delhi’s success in the previous game and will not mind replicating his heroics again. Though the pitches in UAE aren’t providing much help to the fast bowlers, Rabada is someone who takes the track condition out of the equation with his sheer pace. Also, SRH batsmen haven’t shown great form in IPL 2020, which increases Rabada’s chances of delivering another inspired performance.

DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Rashid Khan

The Afghanistan leg-spinner has put up a mediocre show in the tournament so far, but he still deserves to be your vice-captain owing to his staggering record. Khan must have assessed the conditions after the first two games and can make a mark against Delhi. Also, one can’t rule his prowess with the bat.

DC vs SRH Probable Line-Up:

DC Likely Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma

SRH Likely Playing XI: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Wriddhiman Saha, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddharth Kaul, T Natarajan

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 29, 2020 11:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).