Delhi Capitals failed to reach the playoffs of the Indian Premier League after three seasons. DC made a very potent team in the 2022 IPL mega auction. After retaining stars like Rishabh, Anrich Nrotje and Axar Patel, they added Shardul Thakur, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldeep Yadav, Rovman Powell, Mustafizur Rahman and David Warner to their squad. Delhi's biggest gain from the last season was the return of David Warner. The Australian international finished with 400+ runs and was among the best batters of the tournament. Pant meanwhile had a very subdued season and will be looking to improve this time around. Meanwhile, scroll below to check out the players whom DC have acquired in the IPL 2023 mini-auction. Shardul Thakur Traded From Delhi Capitals to Kolkata Knight Riders Ahead of IPL 2023 Auction.

Ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction, Delhi has managed to keep most of their team. They however traded Shardul Thakur to Kolkata Knight Riders. Dekhi currently have a purse of 19.45 crore. They will have to fill 5 slots out of which 2 can be overseas. Delhi will be trying to get an Indian keeper, Indian backup batters and one of the premium all-rounders.

DC Full Squad IPL 2023

DC Players Bought at IPL 2023 Mini-Auction: Phil Salt (Rs 2 crore), Ishant Sharma (Rs 50 lakh)

DC Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2023 Mini-Auction: Rishabh Pant, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Aman Hakim Khan, Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vicky Ostwal, Chetan Sakariya. IPL 2023 Auction Live Updates: Kane Williamson Goes to Gujarat Titans for INR 2 Crore.

DC Previous Season Recap: Delhi Capitals finished fifth in the last season after losing their final match against Mumbai Indians. As a result, for the first time in four years, they failed to qualify for the playoffs.

