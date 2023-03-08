As reports suggested, Gujarat Giants Captain and Aussie star Beth Mooney gets ruled out of the ongoing WPL 2023 and South African star Laura Wolvaardt is all set to replace her in the squad. Laura is currently playing in the PSL Women's Exhibition matches and scored a fifty in her first game. She will definitely add depth to the skillsets of GG-W with her experience.

Beth Mooney Replacement Announced

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 South Africa batter Laura Wolvaardt to replace Beth Mooney in the Gujarat Giants squad for the Women's Premier League 2023.#WPL2023 #WPL | #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/eYaQXKTbkN — Women’s CricZone (@WomensCricZone) March 8, 2023

