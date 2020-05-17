Disappointed by Shahid Afridi’s Recent Comments on Kashmir, Will Never Accept Such Words: Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

New Delhi, May 17: Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh joined Harbhajan Singh on Sunday and said he would "never again" tie up with Shahid Afridi after the former Pakistan captain's recent comments on Kashmir. "Really disappointed by @SAfridiOfficial‘s comments on our Hon'b PM @narendramodi ji. As a responsible Indian who has played for the country, I will never accept such words. I made an appeal on your behest for the sake of humanity. But never again," Yuvraj tweeted.

Yuvraj and his former India teammate Harbhajan had recently come under fire for the appeal they made for people to donate to the Shahid Afridi Foundation in its fight against coronavirus. Harbhajan also said that he would have 'no relation or tie-up with Afridi from here on'. Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh Pledge to Never Support Shahid Afridi Again After His Controversial Remarks.

Yuvraj Singh's Tweet

Really disappointed by @SAfridiOfficial‘s comments on our Hon’b PM @narendramodi ji. As a responsible Indian who has played for the country, I will never accept such words. I made an appeal on your behest for the sake of humanity. But never again. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 17, 2020

"This is very upsetting what Shahid Afridi has come up with, talking ill about our country and our Prime Minister. This is just not acceptable," Harbhajan told India Today show Sports Tak. "To be honest, he (Afridi) asked us to make an appeal for his charity. In good faith, we did it for humanity and for the people suffering due to the coronavirus," said Harbhajan.

Afridi had earlier said that it 'does not take a religious belief to feel the agony of Kashmiris...just a right heart at the right place.' "Save Kashmir," Afridi said in a tweet on Friday. Harbhajan's former India teammate Gautam Gambhir also slammed Afridi for his comments.

"Pak has 7 lakh force backed by 20 Cr ppl says 16 yr old man @SAfridiOfficial. Yet begging for Kashmir for 70 yrs. Jokers like Afridi, Imran & Bajwa can spew venom against India & PM @narendramodi ji to fool Pak ppl but won't get Kashmir till judgment day! Remember Bangladesh?" said Gambhir in a tweet on Sunday.