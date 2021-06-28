England would be looking to continue their winning streak when they take on Sri Lanka in the 1st ODI on Tuesday, June 29. The match would be played at the Riverside Ground in Durham. England were an absolute dominant force in the T20Is, whitewashing the Sri Lankans 3-0 in the series. They would once again be the favourites to win this series. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, would face an uphill task to upstage England in the ODIs. Both teams however are suffering from injury concerns. Jos Buttler had earlier been ruled out of the ODIs with a muscle injury with Dawid Malan being named his replacement. Sri Lanka on the other hand, have lost Avishka Fernando to a quadriceps injury and has been ruled out of the series. England vs Sri Lanka 2021: Dawid Malan Called Up as Calf Injury Rules Jos Buttler Out of Remaining T20I and ODI Series

England would also have an advantage heading into this series when it comes to ODI rankings. They are currently fourth in the table while Sri Lanka are placed right at the ninth spot. Kusal Perera and co would need an inspirational performance from his side if they have to stage a comeback on this tour.

ENG vs SL, 1st ODI Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – Kusal Perera (SL), Johnny Bairstow (ENG) can be the keepers.

ENG vs SL, 1st ODI Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Joe Root (ENG), Jason Roy (ENG), Danushka Gunathilaka (SL) and Liam Livingstone (ENG) can be picked as the batsmen.

ENG vs SL, 1st ODI Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Sam Curran (ENG), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) can be picked as the all-rounders.

ENG vs SL, 1st ODI Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Adil Rashid (ENG), Isuru Udana (SL) and Mark Wood (SL) can be picked as the bowlers.

ENG vs SL, 1st ODI Dream11 Team Prediction: Kusal Perera (SL), Johnny Bairstow (ENG), Joe Root (ENG), Jason Roy (ENG), Danushka Gunathilaka (SL), Liam Livingstone (ENG), Sam Curran (ENG), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Adil Rashid (ENG), Isuru Udana (SL) and Mark Wood (SL)

Joe Root (ENG) can be selected as the captain of your fantasy team for the ENG vs SL 1st ODI while Kusal Perera (SL) can be picked as the vice-captain.

