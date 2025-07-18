The second edition of the World Championship of Legends (WCL). Six teams—India Champions, Pakistan Champions, England Champions, South Africa Champions, Australia Champions, and West Indies Champions—will feature in the WCL 2025 tournament. The WCL 2025 will see 18 exciting T20 matches being held from July 18 to August 2. The Yuvraj Singh-led India Champions are the defending champions of WCL. They defeated the Pakistan Champions in the grand finale of the inaugural edition. Pakistan Champions Squad 2025 in WCL: Check Out PAK-C Captain and Players List for World Championship of Legends Cricket Season 2.

England Champions had a disappointing outing in the inaugural edition of the WCL. England Champions finished at the bottom of the WCL 2024 standings. They played five matches and secured one victory and lost four matches. In the second edition of the World Championship of Legends, the England Champions will look to bounce back strongly and clinch the glorious title. Meanwhile, fans who are looking for the England Champions WCL 2025 squad can scroll down below to get all the information.

England Champions WCL 2025 Squad

Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Alastair Cook, Ian Bell, Ravi Bopara, Samit Patel, Liam Plunkett, Chris Tremlett, Ajmal Shahzad, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Phil Mustard, Tim Ambrose, Ryan Sidebottom, Stuart Meaker, Usman Afzaal. World Championship of Legends 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About WCL Season 2.

The England Champions squad comprises legendary cricketers Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Ian Bell, and Alastair Cook. It is to be noted that Eoin Morgan helped the England national cricket team to lift the 2019 Cricket World Cup title. The England Champions will play the opening match of the WCL 2025 against the Pakistan Champions at Edgbaston on July 18. Their second league stage match will be against the Australia Champions, followed by the next league stage clash against the West Indies Champions. Their fourth and fifth league stage matches will be against the South African Champions and the Indian Champions.

