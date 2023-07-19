The Ashes series is very finely poised, with the visiting Australian side leading 1-2 in the five-match series. There was a ten-day cooling period post the third test for the teams to take a breather and now they will be raring to go in the fourth game at Manchester. The hosts made some changes to their team in the last game and it paid off as they secured a much-needed win. This series has been a keenly contested one and it's just the fine margins that have decided the outcome of the game. The side winning the toss will almost always opt for batting first here and try and put the opposition under pressure from the onset. England versus Australia will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 3:30 pm IST. ‘Alex Carey Has Now Had a Haircut and That He Paid for It’ Steve Smith’s Latest Update on Australian Wicketkeeper’s ‘Haircut’ Controversy During Ashes 2023 Goes Viral.

Jonny Bairstow has been in poor form for England, but the wicketkeeper has the backing of the team management and is part of the playing eleven for this game. Mark Wood and Chris Woakes were brilliant in the last match and played a key role in the victory. Their ability to break partnerships makes them special and England will once again rely on them to deliver the goods. James Anderson is back as well for the hosts.

Josh Hazelwood will be back for Australia, with Scott Boland out of the team again. Cameron Green and Mitchell Marsh are set to feature for the visitors, which means they have two world-class all-rounders in their ranks. Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne had a quiet third test by their standards and they will be keen to bounce back. Australia Playing XI for 4th Ashes 2023 Test: Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood Return; Scott Boland, Todd Murphy Left Out.

When Is ENG vs AUS Ashes 4th Test 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Australia will lock horns with England in the high-voltage 4th Test of the Ashes 2023. The ENG vs AUS 4th Test match starts at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of ENG vs AUS Ashes 4th Test 2023?

The England vs Australia Ashes 4th Test will be broadcasted in India by Sony Sports Network in India as they are the official broadcaster of the ENG vs AUS Ashes series in India. The ENG vs AUS Ashes 4th Test will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD channels in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of ENG vs AUS Ashes 4th Test 2023?

Indian fans can watch the live streaming of the ENG vs AUS Ashes 4th Test live streaming online will be available on Sony's OTT platform, SonyLIV mobile app and website. Fans will, however, need a subscription to access Ashes 4th Test 2023.

