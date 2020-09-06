Some momentum for the visitors as Aaron Finch smashes Mark Wood for a couple of boundaries. Only two overs in the powerplay are left and the batting side will want to make full use of it. However, the Men in Yellow can't afford to lose another wicket. Meanwhile, 10 from the fourth over.
While we were praising England pacers, Australian skipper Aaron Finch smashes Jofra Archer for a huge six over the fine leg region. Meanwhile, Steve Smith is the new man in for the visitors and he'll have the onus to repair the innings alongside the captain. Seven from the third over.
OUT! Alex Carey was promoted at number three but he couldn't rise to the occasion. After getting frustrated from the tight bowling, he went for a big shot but only could edge the ball to Jos Buttler who took yet another easy catch. Mark Wood gets the second wicket. Just the start England wanted. Carey c Buttler b Mark Wood 2(7)
OUT! Major Setback for Australia in the very first over of the match. In-form batsman David Warner goes to the pavilion without a run on a board. The southpaw was caught off-guard by Jofra Archer's stupendous bouncer which took the edge of Warner's bat and Jos Buttler did the rest behind the stumps. Warner c Buttler b Jofra Archer 0(3)
Jos Buttler (WK), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Tom Banton, Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood
Australia Playing XI: Aaron Finch(C), David Warner, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(WK), Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa
The news from the center is Australia have won the toss and have elected to bat first at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. Both the sides have named an unchanged XI as an exciting contest is on the cards.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of England vs Australia 2nd T20I 2020. Eoin Morgan won the nail-biting opening clash by two runs and have a great chance to seal the series while its a do-or-die encounter for Aaron Finch's men.
ENG vs AUS Live Score Updates: After a nail-biting opening clash, Australia and England are locking horns in the second T20I of three-match series at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. Aaron Finch’s men will be gutted with their performance in the previous clash and will fight for redemption. Also, it will be a do-or-die encounter for the visitors and they must leave no stones unturned to come on top. On the other hand, England made a dramatic comeback the other night and went on to snatch a two-run victory from the jaws of defeat. Meanwhile, fans must stay tuned to get the live updates and commentary of ENG vs AUS 2nd T20I 2020. England vs Australia, Live Cricket Streaming, 2nd T20I 2020 on SonyLIV Online: Watch ENG vs AUS Free Telecast on Sony SIX.
The visitors were well placed on the driver’ seat in the major part of the opening game as they restricted the mighty England batting line-up for just 162/7 on a batting-friendly Southampton track. While chasing the target, David Warner and Aaron Finch stitched 98 runs for the first wicket as the result of the game looked inevitable. However, the England pace quartet of Chris Jordon, Tom Curran, Mark Wood and Jofra Archer put up an exhibition of death bowling as the Men in Yellow fell two runs short of England’s total.
However, Aussies have the knack of defying the odds and with the stakes being so high, they must put on a substantial performance. The openers will look to replicate their brilliance while the middle-order must look to rectify their mistakes. On the other hand, England’s middle-order also got collapsed in the last need and they’ll not want that to happen again.
Squads:
England: Jos Buttler(w), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Tom Banton, Eoin Morgan(c), Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Joe Denly, Sam Curran, Sam Billings
Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Sean Abbott, Andrew Tye, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Josh Philippe