ENG vs AUS Live Score Updates: After a nail-biting opening clash, Australia and England are locking horns in the second T20I of three-match series at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. Aaron Finch’s men will be gutted with their performance in the previous clash and will fight for redemption. Also, it will be a do-or-die encounter for the visitors and they must leave no stones unturned to come on top. On the other hand, England made a dramatic comeback the other night and went on to snatch a two-run victory from the jaws of defeat. Meanwhile, fans must stay tuned to get the live updates and commentary of ENG vs AUS 2nd T20I 2020. England vs Australia, Live Cricket Streaming, 2nd T20I 2020 on SonyLIV Online: Watch ENG vs AUS Free Telecast on Sony SIX.

The visitors were well placed on the driver’ seat in the major part of the opening game as they restricted the mighty England batting line-up for just 162/7 on a batting-friendly Southampton track. While chasing the target, David Warner and Aaron Finch stitched 98 runs for the first wicket as the result of the game looked inevitable. However, the England pace quartet of Chris Jordon, Tom Curran, Mark Wood and Jofra Archer put up an exhibition of death bowling as the Men in Yellow fell two runs short of England’s total.

However, Aussies have the knack of defying the odds and with the stakes being so high, they must put on a substantial performance. The openers will look to replicate their brilliance while the middle-order must look to rectify their mistakes. On the other hand, England’s middle-order also got collapsed in the last need and they’ll not want that to happen again.

Squads:

England: Jos Buttler(w), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Tom Banton, Eoin Morgan(c), Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Joe Denly, Sam Curran, Sam Billings

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Sean Abbott, Andrew Tye, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Josh Philippe