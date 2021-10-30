The stage is set to welcome the two unbeaten giants of Group 1 as England and Australia are all set to lock horns with each other at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. In this article, we shall bring to you the captain and vice-captain for the team. This will help you pick the captain and vice-captain for your team but before that, we shall look at the preview of the game. As mentioned above, both the teams enter the game with a win. SA vs SL, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Line-up To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

So the toss will be playing quite a crucial role in the team. The team winning the toss will be wanting to chase first as the win record stands at 80 per cent. As per reports, the pitch here will be supporting both the spinners in the middle overs and pacers at the start. The average first innings score on this wicket is 140. Now, here's the captain and vice-captain for your Dream11 team.

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Team Captain Pick: David Warner

David Warner's form had been quite a big headache for the Australian team. In fact, he was criticised for his lack of form and was said that he could be sacked from the playing XI. However, the Australian silenced all his critics by scoring a match-winning knock against Sri Lanka. This he can be the captain of your side.

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Team Vice-Captain Pick: Jason Roy

Jason Roy should be your vice-captain owing to his smashing abilities. The England opener can change the course of any game. So far in the tournament, he has scored 72 runs. Also, he is expected to score in the game against Australia.

ENG vs AUS T20 World Cup 2021 Likely Playing XI

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(wk), Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

