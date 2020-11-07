Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and trolling indeed go hand in hand. Time and again, the Virat Kohli-led side becomes is subjected to online jokes following their dismal outing. RCB funny memes went viral again following their ouster in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. They suffered a six-wicket loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Eliminator which eventually ended their campaign. Unsurprisingly, netizens went berserk following Bangalore's exit from the gala T20 tournament. While many slammed Kohli's captaincy in the knock-out game, several ignited a meme fest on social media. Joining the bandwagon, England women's cricketer Kate Cross pulled RCB's leg using MS Dhoni's famous comment: "Definitely Not." Ee Sala Cup Namde Jokes and Memes All Over Twitter After SRH Knocks RCB Out of IPL 2020.

The episode started with Cross' England teammate Alex Hartley – who seemed to be an ardent RCB fan – writing on Twitter: "We made one hell of a game out of it. @RCBTweets Will we ever win a title?" While fans were condoling her the left-arm spinner in the comment section, Cross put salt on her wounds by posting MS Dhoni's viral 'definitely not' comment to answer to the question. Virat Kohli Thanks Fans for Support After RCB’s Six-Wicket Loss Against SRH in IPL 2020 Eliminator.

Kate Cross Brutally Trolls RCB!!

For the unversed, the talismanic wicket-keeper said this line during Chennai Super Kings' last-league game match against Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020. Former New Zealand pacer Danny Morrison asked the CSK skipper -"will this be your last game ever in yellow?" Dhoni was in no spot of bother while replying as he said: "Definitely not."

Speaking of RCB's journey in IPL 2020, Kohli's men were on the right track to end their 13-year-long jinx, winning seven of their first ten games. However, they entirely lost the plot in the latter half of the group stages and suffered four defeats on the trot. They, somehow, were able to qualify for the playoffs but didn't look anywhere near their best in the knock-out encounter against SRH.

