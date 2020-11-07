Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) again became a victim of online trolling after getting knocked out of the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. They suffered a six-wicket defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Eliminator which ended their campaign. Following their ouster, netizens brutally trolled the Virat Kohli-led team as #EeSalaCupNamde becoming one of the top trends. “Ee Sala Cup Namde” – which translates to “this time, cup is ours” in English - is a slogan used by RCB fans every year to support their time. However, the catchphrase was turned into a meme fest as Bangalore fall short of the title yet another year. Virat Kohli Thanks Fans for Support After RCB’s Six-Wicket Loss Against SRH in IPL 2020 Eliminator.

RCB never really looked in the contest against the Orange Army and eventually came second. Batting first at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the Challengers lost the likes of Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal cheaply. RCB somehow crawled to a modest total of 131/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Although the bowlers made a commendable fightback, Kane Williamson’s well-compiled half-century helped SRH crossed the line with two balls to spare. Moments after the defeat, RCB funny memes and jokes went viral in no time. RCB Funny Memes Go Viral After Virat Kohli & Co Get Eliminated from IPL 2020.

Ghosts Of Knock Out Games!!

#EeSalaCupNamde That flick shots Costed us a world cup And Now this#ThankYouVirat @iqm pic.twitter.com/gV2H0cLWLj — Naresh Dewasi Bhadka (@Narubhai07) November 7, 2020

Jofra Archer In Action!!

Comparisons!!

Chockers???

#EeSalaCupNamde ABD is a CHOKER. KOLLY is a CHOKER. RCB is a CHOKER. Chokers choked. 😂😂😂😅🤣🤣🤣🤣 Chokers cant even qualify for finals. pic.twitter.com/wZxtj5bwcQ — Ro (@rohit_nakhwa) November 7, 2020

Brutal Trolling!!

Dream Of RCB Fans!!

Back In Blue Colours!!

At the end of every IPL season RCBians will be like..😂 #RCB #EeSalaCupNamde pic.twitter.com/suYYZCsZkx — PraBOSS Dhf ❤ (@praboss_dhf) November 7, 2020

More Memes!!

Party Scenes!!

Virat Kohli started their IPL 2020 campaign in an incredible manner, winning seven of their first ten games. For a change, bowlers were making an equal contribution in the victories. However, they entirely lost the plot in the latter half of the season and faced four straight defeats in group-stage. They also were far away from their best in the Eliminator and as a result, got knocked out.

