Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) wait for Indian Premier League (IPL) title continues as they suffered a six-wicket defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020 Eliminator. After posting a mediocre total of 131/7, the Virat Kohli-led side put up a fight with the bat, but the Orange Army eventually managed to cross the line with two balls to spare. Following the loss, Kohli took to social media and made his mandatory after-match post. The talismanic batsman called RCB's campaign great and said he's proud of his side's effort despite the result. Kohli also thanked all his fans for supporting the Bangalore-based side continuously regardless of the highs and lows. SRH vs RCB Stat Highlights IPL 2020 Eliminator.

"Together through the highs and lows. It's been a great journey for us as a unit. Yes things did not go our way but proud of the whole group. Thank you to all our fans for your support. Your love makes us stronger. See you all soon. #PlayBold," wrote the 32-year-old on Instagram while sharing a picture with his teammates and support staff. The post was garnered with likes and comments as fans appreciated RCB's journey in IPL 2020. RCB Funny Memes Go Viral After Virat Kohli & Co Get Eliminated from IPL 2020.

Here's virat Kohli's Post:

With seven victories from the first ten games, Kohli's men were on the right track to end their 13-year-long jinx. However, they entirely lost the plot in the latter half of the group stages and suffered four defeats on the trot. They, somehow, were able to qualify for the playoffs but didn't look anywhere near their best in the knock-out encounter against SRH.

The likes of Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal failed to make a mark with the bat as RCB were on the back foot from the initial moments of the game. Though their bowling performance was commendable while defending a modest total, Kane Williamson's well-paced half-century helped SRH cross the line. The Orange Army will now meet Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 with a place in final at stakes. The high-voltage encounter takes place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 8.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 07, 2020 08:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).