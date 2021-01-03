Women’s Indian cricket team continues to be out of action due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, women’s cricketers are making sure that stay match fit and thus will be taking part in a club T20 tournament in Bengaluru. Leading women’s cricketers like Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy and Deepti Sharma will take part in the Falcon Sports Club Golden Jubilee T20 Tournament or India Nippon Cup 2021. The tournament commemorates the golden jubilee celebration of Falcons Sports Club, Bangalore. ICC Women’s ODI Team of the Decade: Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami Included in Meg Lanning Led XI (See Post).

The Falcon Sports Club Golden Jubilee T20 Tournament features four teams- Ameya Sports, Heron Sports, KiNi RR Sports and Sheen Sports. The four teams will be playing round-robin twice, and the top two teams qualify for the final on January 12, 2021, along with the third-place play-off. It is mandatory for all four teams to play at least one under-19 player. Apart from Jemimah, Veda and Deepti, women’s cricketers like Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Punam Raut, Radha Yadav, Vanitha V R, Nuzhat Parveen, Anuja Patil and Thirush Kamini will also be in action. ICC Women’s T20I Team of the Decade: Meg Lanning Led Side Comprises of Harmanpreet Kaur, Poonam Yadav & Others.

Falcon Sports Club Golden Jubilee T20 Tournament Schedule and Venue

The women’s T20 tournament will be held between January 04 to January 12. The T20 tournament will be played at the Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio in Bengaluru.

Falcon Sports Club Golden Jubilee T20 Tournament Schedule Free Live Streaming Online

The free live streaming of women’s T20 tournament will be made available on Y Sports and Women’s CricZone YouTube Channels. Matches will be available on Women’s CricZone Facebook page as well.

Team Squads:

Ameya Sports: Veda Krishnamurthy (C), Netravathi, MD Thirushkamini, Mona Meshram, Prerana Rajesh, Shreyanka Patil, Anuja Patil, Sahana Pawar, Nikki Prasad, Pranavi Chandra, Akansha Kohli, Dhanya Gowda, Reema Fareed, Pooja Kumari, Nithyashree Kemparaj, Uma Kashvi, Shrilakshmi, Prakruthi, Nagma Unnisa. Coach – Reema Malhotra.

Heron Sports: Divya Gnanananda(C), Sanjana Batni, Shuba Satish, Akshaya S, Aditi Rajesh, Minnu Mani, Ayushi Soni, Anagha Murali, Asha Joy, Pushpa Kiresur, Monica Patel, Vandana Mahajan, Pooja Dhananjay, Sanjana Raj, Rakshitha Nayaka, Pooja D R, Anjali Raman, Harshitha Shekar. Coach- Mansur Ali Khan.

KiNi RR Sports: Prathyusha Challuru(C), Nuzrat Parween, Vanitha V R, Punam Raut, Roshini Kiran, Mithila Vinod, Debasmitha Dutta, Radha Yadav, Chandu V Ram, Shishira Gowda, Rameshwari Gayakwad, Sowmya Verma, Shloka Kishore Babu, Pragna Kishore Babu, Tejaswani B G, Architha U Bhandary, Disha Mohan. Coach- Vinay.

Sheen Sports: Rakshitha Krishnappa(C), Prathyoosha Kumar, Jemimah Rodrigues, Vrinda Dinesh, Krishika Reddy, Deepti Sharma, Simren Henry, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Niranjana Nagarajan, Padmaja E, Chandasi Krishnamurthy, Savi Surendra, Ananya Subash, Sneha Jagadish, Saloni, Nirmitha, Anushree, Jahnavi. Coach-Mihiraj Wasantha Jayasekaira.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2021 11:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).