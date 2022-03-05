Bollywood Kings would be locking horns with Pakistan Legends in the second game of the Friendship Cup 2022 in UAE. The match is set to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and is scheduled to start at 8:15 pm IST. In one of the most unique cricket matches, this game is set to be a contest between legends of Pakistan cricket and Bollywood superstars. While the Pakistan Legends squad comprises Imran Nazir, Salman Butt, Mohammad Yousuf and Rana Naveed amongst others, the team from Bollywood would have stars, the likes of which includes Suniel Shetty, Sohail Khan, Aftab Shivdasani and also Ritesh Deshmukh. Friendship Cup UAE 2022 Schedule, Players List, Teams, Squads, Live Streaming Online, TV Telecast and Everything You Need To Know About the T10 Tournament

One thing's for sure. Cricket fans would be in for a unique match and it is going to be very entertaining. It is, after all a tournament where Bollywood meets cricket! For those looking out for the live streaming and telecast details of the Bollywood Kings vs Pakistan Legends match, here it is.

When Is Bollywood Kings vs Pakistan Legends, Friendship Cup 2022 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Bollywood Kings vs Pakistan Legends clash in Friendship Cup 2022 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE on March 05, 2022 (Saturday). The match has a start time of 08:15 PM IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Bollywood Kings vs Pakistan Legends, Friendship Cup 2022 on TV?

Sony Network are the official broadcasters of Friendship Cup 2022 in India. The Bollywood Kings vs Pakistan Legends will be telecasted on Sony Six SD/HD channels for fans in India.

How To Watch Bollywood Kings vs Pakistan Legends, Friendship Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will live stream the Friendship Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app or website to Bollywood Kings vs Pakistan Legends live on online platforms.

