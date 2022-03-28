It's a clash of debutants in the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022). Two new teams, Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants face-off against each other at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Both the sides will be keen to begin their journey on a winning note. Meanwhile, fans looking for GT vs LSG, IPL 2022 live streaming online and TV telecast information can scroll down. GT vs LSG Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 4.

While Hardik Pandya is in charge of Gujarat Titans, KL Rahul leads Lucknow Super Giants. Both the teams are loaded with quality players. It will be interesting to see what sort of combination both the debutants play.

GT vs LSG Live Telecast of IPL 2022 Match 4 on Star Sports TV Channels

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports Select 1, Star Gold and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the GT vs LSG clash on select regional languages on Star Sports Network. GT vs LSG IPL 2022 Dream11 Team: Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

GT vs LSG Live Telecast Live Streaming Online of IPL 2022 Match 4 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the GT vs LSG match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee.

