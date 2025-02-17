GG-W vs MI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL 2025: Gujarat Giants Women takes on Mumbai Indians Women in the Women’s Premier league 2025 match number five. The GG-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 match takes place at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium on February 18, Tuesday. The GG-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 match has a start time of 07:30 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in GG-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. WPL 2025: Mumbai Indians Look To Put Run-Out Controversy Behind Against Ashleigh Gardner-Led Gujarat Giants.

Gujarat Giants have played two matches thus far and have won one and lost as many. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians have played just one game and faced defeat in that fixture. Meanwhile, in the GG-W vs MI-W Dream11 fantasy playing XI we have picked five players from Gujarat Giants Women and five from the Mumbai Indians Women’s cricket team to complete our Dream11 fantasy playing XI.

GG-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Beth Mooney (GG-W) and Yastika Bhatia (MI-W).

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt (GG-W) and Harmanpreet Kaur (MI-W).

All-Rounders: Hayley Matthews (MI-W), Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W) and Amelia Kerr (MI-W).

Bowlers: Ashleigh Gardner (GG-W) and Deandra Dottin (GG-W).

GG-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Ashleigh Gardner (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt (vc).

GG-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Beth Mooney (GG-W), Yastika Bhatia (MI-W), Laura Wolvaardt (GG-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (MI-W), Hayley Matthews (MI-W), Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W), Amelia Kerr (MI-W), Ashleigh Gardner (GG-W) and Deandra Dottin (GG-W).

