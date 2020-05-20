Harbhajan Singh Shares Throwback Video of His 15 Wickets During India vs Australia 2001 Chennai Test

Harbhajan Singh (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

With the cricket action being paused owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, many prominent players are stranded at home and the only thing they can do is to relish their own memories. Recently, India’s legendary off-spinner Harbhajan Singh went down memory lane and remembered his staggering bowling performance against Australia in 2001 Chennai Test. The youngster rattled the visitor’s batting line-up in both the innings and took 15 wickets, playing a crucial role in guiding his side to a two-wicket triumph. Taking to his official Instagram account, the veteran cricketer shared the throwback video of all his wickets from that game. Harbhajan Singh Comes Up With a Solution for Saliva Ban, Says ‘Two New Balls Can Be Used From Both Ends.’

“15 wickets spell Major throw back 2001 India vs Australia,” read the caption of Harbhajan’s post. In the first innings of the game, the Punjab-born cricketer put up an exhibition of spin bowling and scalped seven wickets. He even better his figures in Australia’s second innings and he took as many as eight wickets. Riding on his performance, Sourav Ganguly and Men won the game by two wickets and clinched the series 2-1. Harbhajan scalped 32 wickets in the three-match series and was named the Player of the series.

View Post:

View this post on Instagram Major throw back 2001 India vs Australia A post shared by Harbhajan Turbanator Singh (@harbhajan3) on May 18, 2020 at 9:33am PDT

Meanwhile, Harbhajan recently came up with the solution of saliva ban. The 39-year-old opined that two new balls can be used from both the ends. So, one ball would be used to conventional swing bowling while the other one can be used for reverse swing. However, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowler also said that spinners will face a huge problem if saliva is banned and said that a solution has to come besides saliva in order keep the contest even.