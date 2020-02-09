Here's How Bangladesh U19 Players Celebrated Their Maiden World Cup Title Win After Defeating India in ICC U19 CWC 2020 Final (Watch Video)

Bangladesh Lift U19 WC (Photo Credits: Twitter/ Cricket World Cup)

Bangladesh U19 team created history as they won their maiden world title by beating India in the finals of the ICC U19 CWC. The Akbar-Ali led side emerged victorious by three runs via DLS method in the match played at the Senwes Park Stadium in Potchefstroom. The young side kept their cool in a low-scoring encounter as they chased down the target set by the defending champions. The players could not hide their excitement once they got on the podium to lift the first world title in Bangladesh cricketing history. Bangladesh Win ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020, Beat India by Three Wickets to Lift Their Maiden Title.

India batting first were off to a good start as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma stitched up a partnership of 94 runs with the firmer scoring a brilliant half-century. After the partnership broke, India self-imploded and were bowled out for just 177 runs. Avishek Das took three crucial wickets while Shoriful Islam and Tanzim Shakib bagged a couple of wickets for themselves. Twitter Reacts to Bangladesh U19s Win.

While chasing, Bangladesh openers made a brilliant start but Ravi Bishnoi got the defending champs back in the match as he took four wickets to leave Bangladesh struggling at 65/4. But a hard-fought innings by Parvez Hossain and a match-saving knock by Captain Akbar Ali took Bangladesh over the line. The match was halted for some time due to rains and the revised target was set at 170 from 46 overs as Bangladesh needed to score seven runs off 30 deliveries to lift their maiden title which they achieved.

Watch Video

Bangladesh lift the ICC U19 World Cup trophy for the first time!#U19CWC | #INDvBAN | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/h9Ol7Btdha — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 9, 2020

That Winning Feeling

That winning feeling 👌 The Bangladesh squad are loving life at the minute.#U19CWC | #INDvBAN | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/jze3QNLOqM — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 9, 2020

Bangladesh Under-19 team made history for their country but players from the India U19 also had a brilliant campaign. Ravi Bishnoi with four wickets in the final, became the tournament’s leading wicket-taker while Yashasvi Jaiswal ended the competition as the highest run-scorer.