Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will square off against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 53. The game will be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 1, 2020. CSK led by MS Dhoni defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their last game, while KXIP under the captaincy of KL Rahul lost to Rajasthan Royals in their last match. KXIP is currently at the 5th spot in the point table and they will have to win their upcoming game against CSK to qualify for playoffs. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for CSK vs KXIP IPL 2020 live streaming online in India along with live scorecard details on TV. CSK vs KXIP Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 53.

MS Dhoni's CSK side who was runner up in the previous season is already out of the tournament. CSK after defeating KKR will look forward to leaving the tournament with a win which will boost their morale for the upcoming season. On the other hand, KXIP will leave no stone unturned to win their final league game. Speaking about CSK vs KXIP head to head record, Chennai leads by 13-9. CSK vs KXIP IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Time and Schedule in India

Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. This is the 53rd match of IPL 2020 and will take place on November 1, 2020 (Sunday). It has a scheduled start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can follow the CSK vs KXIP, IPL 2020 live action on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League 2020 in India. Fans can live telecast the Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020 match on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD with Hindi commentary while Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD will be live telecasting it with English commentary. The match will also be live on Star Sports’ online media platform Disney+ Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the CSK vs KXIP game for its online fans in India.

