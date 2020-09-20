In the second match of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) take on each other. The IPL 2020 opening game saw Chennai Super Kings defeat Mumbai Indians by five wickets. Fans will now be excited to watch the second game of IPL 2020. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for how to watch and where to watch the Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020 match can scroll down for all details, including the live telecast, live streaming, score updates and all other match details. Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of the IPL 2020 Match No 2, Here Are Results of Last Five DC vs KXIP Matches.

This will be the 25th encounter between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab. The Mohali-based franchise enjoys some dominance over Delhi as they have won 14 out of 24 games. Delhi, on the other hand, have defeated Punjab just ten times.

Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Time and Schedule in India

Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The match will be the second game of the IPL 2020 and will take place on September 20, 2020 (Sunday). It has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), with toss at 07:00 pm. Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab, Dubai Weather, Pitch Report & Rain Forecast: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for DC vs KXIP IPL 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can follow the DC vs KXIP IPL 2020 live action on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League 2020 in India. Fans can live telecast the Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020 match on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD with Hindi commentary while Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD will be live telecasting it with English commentary. The match will also be live on Star Sports’ online video platform Disney+Hotstar, which will be live streaming the DC vs KXIP game for its fans online in India.

Both Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab are yet to win an IPL title. While Shreyas Iyer is in charge of DC, KL Rahul takes control of KXIP. Both the sides will be looking to get off to winning start.

