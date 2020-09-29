Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13 table-toppers Delhi Capitals will play Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 11 of IPL 2020. DC vs SRH match in IPL 2020 will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 29, 2020 (Tuesday). Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have faced contrasting fortunes so far in IPL 2020 While DC have won both their matches, SRH have lost both and are the only team yer to register a point in IPL 2020 points table. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for how to and where to watch the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020 match should scroll down for information, including free live telecast and online live streaming on Hotstar. DC vs SRH IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

Delhi Capitals started their IPL 2020 campaign with a super over win over Kings XI Punjab before beating Chennai Super Kings by 44 runs in their next game. David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad on the other lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore by 10 runs in their opening match of IPL 2020 and followed it with another seven-wicket loss to Kolkata Knight Riders in their next match. They are placed at the bottom of the team standings. DC vs SRH, IPL 2020 11th Match Preview: In-Form Delhi Capitals Eye Hat-Trick of Wins As They Play Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Time and Schedule in India

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2020 will take place on September 29 (Tuesday). The clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and it has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST.

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of DC vs SRH IPL 2020 match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for IPL 2020 in India and will be providing the live-action. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi to catch the match live in Hindi while Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD will be providing live-action with English commentary. Fans can also watch the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match live on online media. Disney+ Hotstar, OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the IPL 2020 match on online for its fans in India.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals have played each other 15 times in Indian Premier League history. SRH leads the head-to-head record with nine wins while DC have won six times. Sunrisers have, however, won three of their last five meetings.

