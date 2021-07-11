India Women take on England Women in the second T20I. England lead the three-match series 1-0 and will be looking to take an unassailable lead.

ENG vs IND Women Live Streaming Online

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 came away with a win in the 1️⃣st T20I 👊 Can 🇮🇳 come out stronger in Hove & level the series? Watch #ENGvIND 2nd T20I, LIVE on #SonyLIV 👉 https://t.co/vBTFs46atk 📲📺 pic.twitter.com/LHHsyvaYD2 — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) July 11, 2021

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 11, 2021 06:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).